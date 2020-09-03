Sushant Singh Case: NCB Detains Another Drug Peddler

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has detained another drug peddler who was believed to have been in touch with Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, reported India Today.

Several WhatsApp messages have been exchanged between Showik and a few drug peddlers operating in the Bandra-Juhu region in Mumbai, which when accessed, have thrown up several names for the NCB to look into. The peddler who was nabbed on Thursday was in contact with Basit Parihar, 23, who, along with Suryadeep Malhotra, have connections with Showik Chakraborty.

Another drug peddler Zaid Vilatra was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday. According to report, Samuel Miranda, the house manager of Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken to Zaid on Showik Chakraborty’s instructions. The NCB has arrested five drug peddlers in the case so far out of which two of them have been released on bail.

During NCB’s interrogation, Zaid admitted to have been in contact with Showik and Samuel Miranda. He also revealed that he was paid cash Rs 10,000 on March 17 and handed over 5g of drugs in lieu of the money to two men who had come to collect it. The location analysis data proved that Zaid and Samuel Miranda were in the same location at the time of the last call.