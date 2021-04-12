Sushil Chandra Appointed New Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday and will replace Sunil Arora who has retired.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Chandra as 24th CEC today. He will assume charge tomorrow (Tuesday).

Ahead of the Lok Saba elections in 2019, Chandra was appointed as the Election Commissioner and worked for the successful conduct of the general elections.

Chandra is set to oversee the conduct of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur as the CEC. He will demit office on May 14, 2022.

Chandra, during his two year tenure as Election Commissioner, supervised assembly elections for more than 10 states. He also worked towards making the nomination process online.

In 2017, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), under Chandra’s chairmanship, started ‘Operation Clean Money’ to curb illegal wealth and black money.