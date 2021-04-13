Sushil Chandra Takes Charge As Chief Election Commissioner

Sushil Chandra on Tuesday assumed charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner after being appointed on Monday.

63-year-old Chandra would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission (EC) will hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The term of these assemblies ends on various dates in March next year, while the term of Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year.

Chandra belongs to the 1980 batch of the Indian Revenue Service. He was elected election commissioner ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Chandra was an ex-officio member of the Delimitation Commission since February 18, 2020, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chandra was appointed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman on November 1, 2016.

He was also the Director of Investigation and Director General of Investigation, Mumbai and Gujarat, and as Member (Investigation), CBDT.