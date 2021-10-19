Suspected BDYF Activists Smears Assamese Hoardings With Black Ink In Silchar

Suspected activists of Barak Democratic Yuba Front at Silchar in Assam reportedly smeared a hoarding of the government written in Assamese language with black ink in front of the Silchar Railway Station.

According to sources, the BDYF has been demanding use of Bengali language in Barak Valley of Assam, instead of Assamese language.

The youth organisation wrote “Bangla Likhun” (write in Bengali) and the names of the two organisation below it. Pictures of the same circulated in the social media.

Earlier on Sunday, the BDYF and All Bengali Students Youth Organisation (ABSYO) had allegedly carried out the protest near the hoarding.

The act of smearing Assamese language has drawn sharp criticism from different quarters of the society, stated reports.

All Assam Student Union (AASU) has termed the incident as ‘unfortunate’, adding that the Assamese language has been insulted in Assam itself by people of Sichar.