Suspected Coronavirus case in Biswanath

A suspected case of Coronavirus was reported from Biswanath district. A resident of Katarati, Sootea area of the district, the man had arrived at Biswanath from Kerala recently.

He has been admitted to an isolated ward in the Biswanath Civil Hospital for suspected Novel Coronavirus on Saturday. After exhibiting symptoms of fever, cold and muscle aches, he was shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

“The person had recently returned from Kerala. He is being kept under medical surveillance after he displayed symptoms of fever, cold etc. His samples are being sent for testing and the results will be known soon,” a doctor of TMCH said.