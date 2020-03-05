Suspected Coronavirus case in Bongaigaon

A suspected case of Coronavirus was reported from lower Assam’s Bongaigaon district. A resident of Bhakaribhita area of the district, the 24-year-old man had arrived at Bongaigaon from Dubai recently.

He has been admitted to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for suspected Novel Coronavirus on Wednesday. After exhibiting symptoms of fever, dry cough, fatigue and muscle aches, he was kept under observation for 14 days in his house.

“The person had recently returned from Dubai. He is being kept under medical surveillance after he displayed symptoms of fever, cough, fatigue etc. His samples are being sent for testing and the results will be known soon,” a doctor said.