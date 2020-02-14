HealthRegionalTop Stories

Suspected Coronavirus Student Admitted to GMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
An Assam student, pursuing a medical degree in China has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) suspected of Coronavirus.

The student is pursuing her medical degree in China and returned home on February 6. As she was suffering from fever, she was admitted to the hospital in the isolation ward of GMCH. She is currently under treatment. Being a medical student, she admitted herself to the hospital after suffering from fever to undergo tests and examination whether she is being infected from Coronavirus or not.

According to GMCH authorities, the blood samples of the student have been collected and sent for examination. It has not yet confirmed whether she has been infected from the virus. The confirm reports will be known by today evening, the authorities said.

