Suspected Crude Bomb Found Along Assam-Mizoram Border

A suspected crude bomb was found in Assam’s Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram border. The bomb was found by locals at Khulicherra near an under-construction bridge.

The discovery of the crude bomb on Saturday has made situation tense along the state border area which saw violent clashes recently. A team of forensics experts from Guwahati will reach Silchar on Sunday to assess the suspected crude bomb.

Cachar district superintendent of Police (SP), Ramandeep Kaur said, “A bridge is under construction at Khulcherra area near the inter-state border. We got information that the explosive was kept near a drain and it has a detonator attached with it”, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the bomb has been kept in a pit and the area has been cordoned off. Security has also been increased in the area.

A Mizoram cop, Laldintwanga of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN), was arrested by Assam Police for his alleged involvement in a blast near a police outpost. Several such incidents of bombing by miscreants in the border areas were reported.

Speaking about the incidents, Hailakandi SP Gaurav Upadhyay had said, “During the investigation, we found that the Mizoram miscreants used detonating cord for blasting the explosive. We have arrested one Mizoram citizen for being involved in the explosive blast”.

