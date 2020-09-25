Top StoriesRegional

Suspected Drugs Worth 5 Crore Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
Manja Police today cracked down upon a group dealing in the smuggling of illegal drugs, and seized huge amounts of suspected drugs.

During the operation, the Police seized a TATA 1109 vehicle and suspected drugs worth Rupees 5 crores, while also nabbing three persons involved.

The names of the three apprehended persons are Sagir Khan (22), Syed Azad and Sanif Khan.

The recoveries made included 75 small plastic packets each containing 200 YABA tablets and 68 packets of brown sugar/ heroin each weighting approx 13-15 gm.  

Comments
