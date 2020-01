Kaliabor Police has arrested one suspect United Liberation Fronts of Assam (Independent) (Ulfa- I) cadre at Kaliabor on Wednesday.

As per reports, the suspected ULFA (I) cadre has been identified as Nitu Bora. He is a resident of the Balidowar area in Kaliabor and was working in Kerela.

Police arrested him on the basis of having a connection with ULFA (I) in social media. Kaliabor Police are interrogating him.