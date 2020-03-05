Suspend me, but please discuss Delhi riots: MP Gaurav

After the suspension of seven Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha over creating ruckus in the Parliament suspended MP and Congress leader from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi said that they could be suspended for a year, but there needed to be a discussion on the Delhi riots.

Suspend me, but please discuss Delhi riots tomorrow. Show your accountability towards the very people who voted for you. No matter the number my party @INCIndia derives it’s strength from our commitment towards Bharat Mata and we will continue to seek justice from PM Modi. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) March 5, 2020

The Congress has been demanding that the issue of Delhi violence be debated in Parliament with immediate effect, with the Speaker stating that the matter will be taken up after Holi.

“Suspend us for a year, but discuss Delhi riots and heal wounds of people. They don’t want us to discuss Delhi violence” said Gaurav Gogoi after his suspension.

While speaking on the suspension of the MPs, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “They don’t want us to discuss on Delhi violence, this is just dictatorship and nothing else. We saw the revenge politics in the house today.”

Since Monday, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence, both houses of parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen continuous adjournment due to ruckus created by the Opposition slamming the Centre.

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi is among the seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for “unruly behaviour and disrespect to the chair”. The second half of the budget session, which started on Monday, ends on April 3.

The suspended members include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behananm Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.