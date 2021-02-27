Top StoriesRegional

Suspended BJP Leader Arrested For Assaulting Cop

By Pratidin Bureau
Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dipanjoli Kakati on Saturday morning was arrested in Tinsukia for assaulting a police officer. She was apprehended from her residence in Tinuskia.

According to CCTV footage, Kakati physically assaulted a police officer on duty inside Kakopathar police station and fled the scene. She has been booked under Section 332 of the IPC – a non-bailable offence. 

Apurba Das, a sub-inspector of the Kakopathar police station, was physically assaulted by Kakati in November last year.

Kakati was the former member of the Moran Autonomous Council and executive member of the state BJP committee.

Assam BJP suspended Kakati soon after a complaint was registered last year against her. The FIR was registered at Kakopathar police station on November 8. Kakoti filed for a pre-arrest bail in this regard, however, it remained cancelled.

