Suspended BJP Leader Dipanjali Kakati Denied Bail

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dipanjali Kakati, who was arrested on Saturday morning for assaulting a police officer, has been denied bail by Tinsukia sessions court today.

Last year in November, Assam BJP suspended Kakati after a complaint was registered against her for physically assaulting a police officer on duty inside Kakopathar police station. She fled the scene soon after.

She has been booked under Section 332 of the IPC – a non-bailable offence.

Kakati was the former member of the Moran Autonomous Council and executive member of the state BJP committee.