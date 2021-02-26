SUV With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani’s House

An abandoned SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The suspicious SUV, a Scorpio van, was spotted near the famous ‘Antilia’ on Peddar road.

The abandoned vehicle, which was parked near the billionaire’s house in south Mumbai, apparently had a fake number plate, Mint reported. The registration number on the vehicle’s number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani’s security detail, as per reports.

“20 gelatin sticks have been found inside the vehicle,” a Mumbai Police officer who had visited the spot stated. Issuing a statement, the Mumbai Police PRO said that only gelatin sticks were found inside the car on Carmichael Road and not an assembled explosive device.

A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Rd this evening under limits of Gamdevi Pstn. BDDS & other Police teams reached the spot immediately, examined & found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It’s not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 25, 2021

As it aroused suspicion, the local police was alerted and teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were also informed immediately.

“A Scorpio van with some gelatin was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating it. The truth will come out,” the Maharashtra Home Minister said.

Preliminary CCTV footage shows that the suspicious vehicle was parked near Antilia at around 1 am last night. Two vehicles can be seen in the footage a Scorpio and an Innova. The driver of the Scorpio parked the vehicle near Ambani’s house and left in the other car.

The probe is currently being carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch, though ATS officials are also investigating if there is any terror angle involved in the incident.