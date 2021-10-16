Suwalkuchi: CM Sarma Assures Development Of New Rural Hospital & Sports Complex

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited Suwalkuchi and inspected the 30 bedded Mahatma Gandhi Rural Hospital along with the multi-disciplinary Sports Complex which is under construction.

According to sources, the Assam CM has assured to improvise the hospital in the long run and further upgrade it to one hundred bedded hospital.

CM Sarma interacted with the medical staff of the new 30 bedded hospital, district administrative officers and discussed its further development plans.

CM Sarma tweeted, “Inspected medical facilities at 30-bed Mahatma Gandhi Rural Hospital (FRU) in Sualkuchi, Kamrup today. Interacted with SDM&HO, Deputy Superintendent & other medical officers. Discussed augmenting infra & services at the hospital. DC Kamrup was also present during the visit.”

Inspected medical facilities at 30-bed Mahatma Gandhi Rural Hospital (FRU) in Sualkuchi, Kamrup today. Interacted with SDM&HO, Deputy Superintendent & other medical officers. Discussed augmenting infra & services at the hospital.



DC Kamrup was also present during the visit. pic.twitter.com/s6H2uFpvW5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 16, 2021

Further, CM Sarma also visited the Suwalkuchi Sports Project and informed the media that the project will be launched before the month of Bohag, that is April 2022.

Informing about his visit CM Sarma tweeted, “Inspected the under-construction multi-disciplinary sports complex at Sualkuchi, Kamrup. After completion, expected by next year, ​this facility will play a significant role in honing sports talents of the district.”