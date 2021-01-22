‘SVAYEM’ Scheme Launched In Dibrugarh, Over 2 Lakh Youths To Benefit

Assam State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan on Friday launched its flagship scheme “Redesigned Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment” (Re-SVAYEM) in Dibrugarh which aims to empower the youths of the state to become self-reliant in their endeavors.

The scheme is believed to benefit around 2 lakh youths in the state with Rs 50,000 each along with 1258 self-help groups.

The state minister, while speaking on the occasion, said that the scheme will help the youths to develop their entrepreneurship skills and become self-reliant.

The function was attended by MLAs Prashanta Phukan, Rituparna Baruah and Chakradhar Gogoi. Vice-Chairperson of Assam State Women Commission – Dr Hemoprava Borthakur, CEM of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council – Dipu Ranjan Makrari, Chairman of Assam Petro-Chemicals – Bikul Deka were also in attendance during the function.