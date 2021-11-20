Swachh Survekshan – 2021 Results Declared, Tezpur Wins Cleanest City

From Assam, a total of 96 Urban Local Bodies actively participated in the cleanliness survey for sustaining the gains under Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM – U).

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, today declared the results of the Swachh Survekshan-2021 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. The results of the survey were declared during an award ceremony, Swachh Amrit Mahotsav.

The results for the 6th edition of the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The “Swachh Survekshan”, a cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs every year, ranks cities/towns on cleanliness parameters. A total of 4320 cities, 62 cantonment boards, and 97 Ganga towns were surveyed under the program with participation from 4.2 crore citizens.

From Assam, a total of 96 Urban Local Bodies actively participated in the cleanliness survey for sustaining the gains under Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM – U). The concept of Swachhta was also institutionalised while amongst the local bodies while taking part in the survey.

The nine towns of Assam that have secured a rank in the North East Zone Category in the Swachh Survekshan-2021 are:

1. Tezpur: Cleanest City, 50K – 1 Lakh Population

2. Jorhat: Best Self-Sustainable City, 50K – 1 Lakh Population

3. Bongaigaon: Best City in Innovation & Best Practices, 50K – 1 Lakh Population

4. Tinsukia: Fastest Mover City, 50K – 1 Lakh Population

5. Kokrajhar: Best Self-Sustainable City, 25K – 50K Population

6. Golaghat: Cleanest City, 25k – 50K Population

7. Haflong: Fastest Mover City, 25K – 50K Population

8. Hailakandi: Best City in Innovation & Best Practices, 25K – 50K Population

9. Lakhipur (Cachar): Best Self-Sustainable City, Below 25K Population

ALSO READ: GMC Conducts Drive Against Unisex Spas & Saloons in Guwahati