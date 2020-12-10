Swahid Diwas: Martyrs’ Memorial Inaugurated

Assam government is observing Swahid Diwas on Thursday in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is present in West Boragaon to inaugurate the construction related work of Assam Movement martyrs’ memorial ‘Swahid Smarak & Swahid Udyan’.

96 bighas, 1 katha, 13 lechas of land will be used for Martyrs’ Memorial.

Chief minister Sonowal tweeted: Solemn tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement. On this auspicious day, let us remember with pride the glorious legacy of the immortal souls who sacrificed their today to secure our future.

It was on December 10 in 1979 that Khargeswar Talukdar became the first martyr of the Assam Movement. Altogether 855 people were martyred and thousands others were injured during the movement (1979-1985) against illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Besides, Sonowal, ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora, Keshav Mahanta, Siddharth Bhattacharya, MP Queen Oja and MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.