Swine Flu| Send Samples Of Affected Pigs To NIHSAD: CM Sonowal

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a meeting with the top officials and scientists of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department at Brahmaputra State Guest House and directed the department to conduct an inquiry into the pig flu cases in the state and take remedial measures at the earliest in the greater interest of farmers engaged in the piggery sector on Saturday.

During the meeting, Sonowal said, “Send samples of affected pigs to NIHSAD, Bhopal for detection of Swine Flu”.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Legal Adviser to the Chief Minister Shantanu Bharali, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department Rajesh Prasad and scientists and top officials Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department were present in the meeting.