T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar Booked Over Rape

Mumbai police have registered a case against T-Series company’s managing director Bhushan Kumar, son of music baron late Gulshan Kumar on Friday.

Bhushan Kumar has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her, an official said on Friday.

The official added that the offence was registered at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman.

However, the police did not give details about when the alleged crime took place.

As per the complaint registered in the Mumbai Police Station, Bhushan Kumar allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in some projects of his own company.

The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police, said reports.

The police official also added, Kumar has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).