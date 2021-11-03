T20 World Cup: India Demolishes Afghanistan By 66 Runs

After two consecutive losses, India has managed to defeat Afghanistan by a huge margin, scoring a whooping 210 runs in the Group 2 match of the Super 12 state of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

For Men in Blue, Sharma and Rahul played innings of 74 and 66, respectively. Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib scalped one wicket each for Afghanistan.

Put in to bat first, India took off at a fiery start with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring 53 runs in the powerplay.

In the 12th over, Rohit Sharma brought up his half-century, later in the same over KL Rahul smashed six, as the Indian openers crossed their 100 runs partnership.

In the last two overs, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya continued the carnage as the pair gathered 35 runs and brought team India to a total of 210 at the end of the innings.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan managed to score 144/7.

Notably, this is the first 200 in the T20 World Cup this season. The win helps India register their first win in the series.

It was a must-win match for India, and mathematically, their semi-final hopes remain alive.