T20 World Cup: Oman Beats Papua New Guinea, Bangladesh Opts To Field

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has kick-started on Sunday and will be played in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE, and in Muscat, the capital of neighbouring Oman.

16 teams will battle it out for the 2021 edition of the tournament which is being played after a gap of 5 years. The finals will take place on November 14.

Today the match co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea battled out and Oman won the game by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has won the toss and has decided to field against Scotland in the second match of the day.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches will be played at two times, day games will start from 3:30 pm IST while the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST.

The first stage of the tournament will be a Group stage in which eight teams will fight for a spot in the Super 12. Two teams from Group A and Group B will make it to the Super 12 stage – where these four teams and eight teams that have already qualified to the Super 12 stage – will compete for one of the four spots in the semifinal.

India will play two warm-up games ahead of its most-awaited match with Pakistan on October 24. India’s first warm-up match against England will be on October 18, which will be a night game starting at 7:30 pm at Dubai International Stadium. India’s second practice match will be against Australia on October 20 at the same venue but it would be an afternoon game.