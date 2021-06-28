NationalSportsTop Stories

T20 World Cup Shifted To UAE, Confirms BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly

By Pratidin Bureau

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday confirmed that the T20 World Cup will be shifted to UAE due to safety measures posed by the Covid-19 outbreak in India.

“We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out,” Ganguly was quoted as saying in a PTI report

“The decision was taken keeping health safety concerns of all stakeholders in mind,” he added.

The BCCI will, however, remain the hosts of the showpiece.

The date is yet to be finalised, the former Indian skipper said.

Even an ICC spokesperson confirmed that the global body is yet to zero in on a final schedule.

Once the IPL was shifted to the UAE, it was a foregone conclusion that the T20 World Cup will move too given the looming concerns about a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection around that time.

