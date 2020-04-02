Tablighi in Assam: 488 traced, 361 samples collected

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening said that a total of 729 people from Assam attended the Nizamuddin Markaz Jamaat in Delhi. He informed that out of them, 503 people have returned to the State and 488 people have been traced by the Government of Assam.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Minister further informed that the health department has collected the samples of 361 people and 395 people have been quarantined.

However, the Minister said that a clear picture of the situation will be known after the results of the COVID-19 tests by Friday (April 3).

It may be mentioned here that a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State so far and all of them were the attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.