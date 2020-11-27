TAC Elections: 35 Constituencies Decided For BJP, 1 For AGP

BJP MP Horen Singh Bey on Friday stated that out of the 36 constituencies for Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) elections, 35 will be allotted to BJP and one will be given to AGP.

This was informed during a press meet at BJP state office today.

The TAC has 36 constituencies spread in four districts – Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (M). It has 404 polling stations with 4,33,194 voters – 2,18,240 males, 2,14,952 females and 2 third gender.

The polling, which is scheduled for December 17, would start at 7.30 am and would last upto 4.30 pm. The re-polls (if any) would be conducted on December 18 and the counting would be done on December 19 from 8 am onwards.