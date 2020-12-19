TAC Poll Result: Massive Victory for BJP, Wins 33 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made a massive victory in the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) election as the party has won 33 seats out of 36 seats. The saffron party has alone grabbed the council.

Surprisingly, the Tiwa Aikya Mancha has not received even a single seat while Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has won two seats and Congress managed to get one seat.

The saffron party has won from all the six constituencies in Kamrup (M) while it has won in 17 of the 19 seats in Morigaon while in Nagaon the BJP has grabbed all the 10 seats.

In Morigaon, while the AGP has won from Gormari and is leading in another seat.

On the other hand, Congress has won from the only seat in Kaki, Hojai.

Notably, the BJP is not satisfied with the result of the Kaki constituency and demanded re-counting in the constituency.