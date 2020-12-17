TAC Polls: Chandrapur Locals Stage Protest

By Pratidin Bureau
Chandrapur protest
68

A tensed situation prevailed at Chandrapur as locals staged a protest at 32 No Digaru constituency by burning tyres amid the ongoing Tiwa Autonomous Council polls.

The locals of Chandrapur staged the protest against the inclusion of the village in the council which has no Tiwa community people.

The locals of Chandrapur have also boycott the polling which also hit the normal life in the area.

The shops have been closed and vehicles go off the roads to mark the protest.

Following the protest, police and paramilitary forces have reached the spot to control the situation.

