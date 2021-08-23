Taliban Announces Amnesty For Ex-Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani, Asks Him To Return To Country

In a fresh development, Taliban have announced amnesty for ousted Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and vice president Amrullah Saleh, saying that they can return to the country.

“We forgive Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh, and (Afghan Presidential Security Adviser) Hamdullah Mohib. We forgive everyone, starting from a general who fought against us to a common person,” Haqqani, who is in charge of Kabul security told Geo news.

He added that the Taliban has forgiven “everyone from our end; from the general to the common man” and they can return to the country, Sputnik reported.

He also noted that “the system has now changed”, adding that the enmity between the Taliban and the three officials was only on the basis of religion and “driven by the ambition to change the system.

Both Ghani and Saleh had fled the country after Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and declared its victory over the government.

After a few days, the Taliban had announced a “general amnesty” for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.