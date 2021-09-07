Taliban Arrests Journalists For Coverage Of Protests In Kabul

The Taliban on Tuesday arrested several journalists for covering a protest march in the national capital of Afghanistan. The Taliban fighters fired gunshots to disperse the rally.

According to various media outlets, the demonstrations that began outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul condemned “Pakistan”s interference in Afghanistan, especially Islamabad’s alleged support for the latest Taliban offensive that routed anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province”.

Numerous posts on social media demanded the release of the arrested reporters.

According to an Associated Press report, an Afghan journalist who was among those detained and was later freed was punished by the Taliban.

“They made me rub my nose on the ground and apologize for covering the protest,” he said to AP and spoke on condition of anonymity for fears for his safety. “Journalism in Afghanistan is getting harder,” he added.

Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel said its cameraman Wahid Ahmadi was among those arrested.

Since taking control of Afghanistan last month, there have been reports of Taliban beating and threatening journalists.

Meanwhile, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle claimed that Taliban fighters went door to door hunting for one of its journalists shot and killed a member of his family and seriously injured another.