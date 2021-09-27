Taliban Bans Afghan Hairdressers From Shaving & Trimming Beards

In a dumbfounding development in Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned hairdressers in Helmand province from shaving and trimming beards citing breach of Islamic Sharia law.

As per reports published by the BBC, violation of the law will lead to strict punishment. Some barbers in the capital Kabul said that they have also received similar orders.

In a notice posted on salons in Helmand province, Taliban officers warned that hairdressers must follow Sharia law for haircuts and beards, BBC reported.

“No one has a right to complain,” the notice, which was seen by the BBC, read.

During the Taliban’s first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, the hardline Islamists banned flamboyant hairstyles and insisted that men grow beards. But since then, clean-shaven looks have become popular and many Afghan men have gone to salons for fashionable cuts.