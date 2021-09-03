Taliban Calls China As Their “Most Important Partner”

The Taliban has described China to be its “most important partner” as the war-ravaged country Afghanistan face widespread hunger and fears of collapsing economically.

The Afghan Taliban said that it looks to Beijing to rebuild Afghanistan and exploit its rich copper deposits so that it doesn’t have to go through the qworst that might happen in the coming days.

According to a report by the PTI, the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the group supports China’s One Belt, One Road initiative that seeks to link China with Africa, Asia and Europe through an enormous network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks.

Geo News quoted Mujahid as saying in an interview to an Italian newspaper on Thursday, “China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country.”

There are “rich copper mines in the country, which, thanks to the Chinese, can be put back into operation and modernised. In addition, China is our pass to markets all over the world,” said Mujahid.

the report also stated that China has been making some positive statements towards the Taliban and has expressed the hope that the insurgents will follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, combat all forms of terrorist forces, live in harmony with other countries, and live up to the aspiration of its own people and the international community.

Stating that China respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and will not interfere and follow the friendship with “entire Afghan people”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that, “facts show that in realising economic development we need an open inclusive political structure, implementation of moderate foreign and domestic policies and clean break from terrorist groups in all forms”.

Mujahid further said that the Taliban also view Russia as an important partner in the region and will maintain good relations with Moscow.

Amid fears of an economic collapse and widespread hunger, the Taliban have indicated a formal government structure was on the horizon, stated PTI.

