Taliban Captures The Last Province Panjshir Of North Kabul

By Pratidin Bureau

The Taliban said they have taken control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital on Monday.

The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their sweep last month, stated a PTI report.

According to witnesses of the area, thousands of Taliban fighters overrun eight districts of Panjshir overnight. They spoke on condition of anonymity fearing for their safety.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement on Monday where he said Panjshir was now under the control of the Taliban fighters.

The anti-Taliban fighters had been led by the former vice president and the son of the iconic anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud who was killed just days before the 9/11 attacks in the United States, stated PTI.

