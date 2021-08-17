Taliban Changes Afghanistan To ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’

Taliban has renamed Afghanistan’s name and changed it to “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”. It was a name given to Afghanistan 20 years ago by the Taliban Government that was ousted by US- led forces after the twin tower attack in September 2001.

A day after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from his post and the Taliban took over control of Kabul, Taliban Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been declared the new President of Afghanistan.

As per reports, the Afghan Taliban had ruled the country for nearly six years from 1996 to 2001, establishing an Islamic state.

Although a US intelligence report had estimated that the fall of Kabul would take around 90 days, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in less than two weeks.

The Taliban was able to achieve this by putting deals and surrender arrangements in place reportedly long before the launch of their blitz in May, stated a report of AFP.