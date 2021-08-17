Top StoriesWorld

Taliban Changes Afghanistan To ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’

By Pratidin Bureau

Taliban has renamed Afghanistan’s name and changed it to “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”. It was a name given to Afghanistan 20 years ago by the Taliban Government that was ousted by US- led forces after the twin tower attack in September 2001.

A day after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down from his post and the Taliban took over control of Kabul, Taliban Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has been declared the new President of Afghanistan.

As per reports, the Afghan Taliban had ruled the country for nearly six years from 1996 to 2001, establishing an Islamic state.

Related News

11 % Of Total Population In Assam Received Both Vaccine…

Mizoram MLA Andrew H Thangliana Dies at 43

Taliban Calls on Women, Govt Employees To Return to Work

India Records 25,166 Fresh COVID Cases, Lowest Single-Day…

Although a US intelligence report had estimated that the fall of Kabul would take around 90 days, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in less than two weeks.

The Taliban was able to achieve this by putting deals and surrender arrangements in place reportedly long before the launch of their blitz in May, stated a report of AFP.

Also Read: China Willing To Develop “Friendly Relations” With Taliban

You might also like
National

NZ vs IND T20I: India Beat New Zealand By 7 Wickets

Sports

Asian Para Games – India clinch 13 medals on Day 4

Assam

#74thIndependenceDay: Himanta Biswa Sarma Address | Highlights

National

Congress will work fearlessly: Rahul Gandhi

Top Stories

Lets Pledge To Make India Bishwaguru: CM Sonowal

Assam

Youth Goes Missing In Hojai’s Dimoru River