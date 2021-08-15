Taliban Demands Peaceful Surrender Of Kabul, Enters Outskirts

Taliban fighters have entered the outskirts of Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday, several media outlets have reported.

While Taliban have issued a statement saying they have instructed their fighters to “stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city. Until the transition takes place, the Afghan government is responsible for the security of Kabul.”

The statement adds: “we don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge but we have not declared a ceasefire.”

A Taliban spokesperson has told Reuters that they are in talks with the Afghan government for a “peaceful surrender” of Kabul.

“We do not intend to take revenge on anyone. All those who have served the government and military will be forgiven,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

“This comes a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani addressed Afghan nationals and said the Afghan leadership is mobilising the army and the situation won’t be allowed to escalate anymore. He said he was in talks with international leaders and after having back-to-back meetings on Saturday, it was decided that an authoritative team will negotiate a ceasefire and an interim set up with the Taliban leadership,” Hindustan Times reported.

