Taliban Frees Nearly 1000 Criminals From Jails After Capturing Afghan Cities

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

In a shocking turn of events, nearly 1000 criminals including drug traffickers were released by the Taliban from at least six Afghan cities that the terror group captured in the recent days.

This was reported by Afghanistan’s TOLO News on Wednesday. These criminals were released from jails by the Taliban after the group took over six cities in the past few days.

According to the Director of the prison administration Safiullah Jalalzai, most of these criminals were sentenced on criminal charges including drug smuggling, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

The news report stated that At least 630 prisoners in Kunduz–among them 13 women and three foreigners–were released from jail by the Taliban. Of that figure, 180 were Taliban terrorists including 15 high-profile Taliban inmates who had been sentenced to death by the Afghan government.

Furthermore, at least 350 prisoners were also released by the Taliban in Nimroz province’s Zaranj city, including 40 Taliban inmates.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government assured that once the Taliban is captured, the prisoners will be arrested again.

