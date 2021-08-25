Taliban To Let Afghans Leave Country After August 31

The Taliban will allow Afghans who have the right documents to leave Afghanistan after the United States’ withdrawal deadline on August 31.

German Ambassador to Afghanistan Markus Potzel taking to Twitter confirmed that he had met with Taliban deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai on Wednesday, who had “assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after 31 August”.

As per a CNN report, the Taliban said on Tuesday that they were “not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore” and warned that the US must stick to next week’s deadline to pull out, as a frantic Western evacuation operation at Kabul airport picked up the pace.