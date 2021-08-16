Taliban’s Takeover Of Afghanistan Is Breaking Chains Of Slavery: Pak PM

According to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is “breaking the chains of slavery”.

Setting off concerns about the return of the hardline system which deprived many sections, especially women, of civil rights in terms of education, jobs and marriage, the Pakistan-backed group took over Kabul yesterday.

Imran Khan said, “You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery”.

Panic reigned in the war-torn nation as the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan in the space of 10 days and took control of Kabul on Sunday, stated a report.

President Ashraf Ghani also fled the country, conceding that the terrorists have won the 20-year war.

The astonishingly quick collapse of the government on Sunday night, with the Taliban taking over the presidential palace had triggered panic in Kabul.

Last evening, chaos reigned at the Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans gathered, desperate to leave the country.

Gunshots were heard as the people jostled to get into the few remaining aircraft and 5 has already been killed amid the chaos. The Afghan airspace has been closed.

As per reports, while most fear retaliation by Taliban, especially in cases of support to the US invasion and occupation, there are concerns about the loss of hard-won civic rights over the last 20 years.

The UN said in a statement that the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Taliban and all other parties. “to exercise utmost restraint in order to protect lives and ensure that humanitarian needs can be addressed.”

He was “particularly concerned about the future of women and girls, whose hard-won rights must be protected,” the statement from the UN added.