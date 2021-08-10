Tallest National Flag Hoisted In J&K’s Gulmarg By Indian Army

The tallest national flag was hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Army on Tuesday, just five days ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

The 100-metre-high flag was hoisted at Gulmarg, a famous tourist destination of the valley.

“The 100 feet high Indian flag symbolises the beginning of a new era of peace and patriotism in Kashmir,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“The project has been jointly executed by the Indian army and Solar Industries Pvt Ltd. Foundation stone of the project was laid on February 7, 2021 and the flag dedicated to the nation on August 10, 2021,” it added.