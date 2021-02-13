Top StoriesNational

Tamil Nadu: 15 Killed, 36 Injured In Factory Explosion

By Pratidin Bureau
25

In a latest development in the Tamil Nadu explosion case, atleast 15 people have been killed and 36 others injured in the explosion that took place in a firecracker factory at Virudhunagar on Friday.

As per reports, the cause of the explosion is suspected to be due to friction during mixing of chemicals. A total of ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the incident saying it was “saddening”.

Related News

“Deepens Social Connect”: PM Modi On World Radio…

J&K: Terrorist Who Killed 3 BJP Workers, Cop Arrested

Atleast 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Vizag Road Mishap

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sivasagar Tomorrow

“Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister E Palaniswami has announced a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh for the families of those who died in the blast and ₹ 1 lakh for the severely injured. The Centre on the other hand announced ₹ 2 lakh for the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 for those injured.

“An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. ₹ 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,” a tweet from the PMO read.

You might also like
National

17th Lok Sabha: 1st oath to be taken by Modi

Regional

COVID-19: Assam registers 56 more Cases, Total 1272

Top Stories

Assam set for COVID-19 lockdown | Things To Know

National

First Set of Private Tejas Express to Start from Oct 17

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | Iran and Portugal to battle it out for round of 16

Regional

Deity survives as flood rages

Comments
Loading...