Tamil Nadu: 5 Killed, 3 Injured In Fireworks Factory Blast

At least five people, including three women, were charred to death and three other injured after a chemically induced blast occurred at a private fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Friday.

According to police as reported by NDTV, chemicals which were mixed and stuffed at the factory caught fire due to friction leading to a series of explosions, severely damaging the building.

Several factory workers managed to escape to safety, police said.

Fire service units rushed to the spot upon getting information and carried out extinguishing operations.

