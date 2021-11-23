Tamil Nadu: 5 Killed In Building Collapse After Cylinder Explosion

The incident happened early on Tuesday morning in which 12 people including a five year old girl were caught in the debris. They have been rescued and admitted to a local government hospital in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

Five people were killed, including three women on Tuesday after a gas cylinder explosion which led to three buildings collapsing in Karungalpatti in Tamil Nadu’s Salem.

The incident happened early on Tuesday morning in which 12 people including a five year old girl were caught in the debris. They have been rescued and admitted to a local government hospital in Salem, Tamil Nadu. One person among them is in critical condition said the police.

The police along with the District Collector Kaemegham rushed to the spot to supervise rescue operations by the fire and rescue personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police department.

A search is on to locate missing persons trapped under the debris.

