Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions

By Pratidin Bureau
28

The Tamil Nadu government has announced fresh restrictions after recording over 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the past two days. In the new rules, government and private office will have to operate in restricted capacity with 50% staff strength.

The new restrictions will come into force in Tamil Nadu from May 6 till May 20. The new restrictions are as follows:

1. Trains, Metro rail services, buses and taxis will ply with 50% passengers. Restaurants and tea stalls have been permitted to provide takeaways until 12 noon.

2. Standalone grocery and vegetable stores can function till 12 noon. However, essential item shops, medical shops and milk depots can function as usual.

3. Spas, gyms, malls, theatres and recreational centres to remain shut. All kinds of social, political, sports, educational, entertainment have been banned in this period while cinemas will also remain closed.

4. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

5. Night lockdown from 10 pm to 4 am and complete lockdown on Sunday shall continue till May 20.

6. Fish, meat and poultry stalls will remain shut on Saturdays.

7. Continuous Process Industries and Industries Manufacturing Essential Commodities, besides telecom companies can continue to operate during the night curfew.

