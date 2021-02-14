Tamil Nadu: Infant Dies After Being ‘Kidnapped’ By Monkeys

In a shocking incident, an 8 days old baby girl was found dead in a water body after a group of monkeys allegedly stole her from a house in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur city.

According to the newborn’s mother, the monkeys had allegedly entered their home by removing the roof tiles and stole the twins.

While the neighbours, who came to help, retrieved one of the babies from the roof unharmed, the other was found dead in a nearby pond.

Further, police have initiated an investigation on the matter.