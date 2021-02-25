Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Launches Various Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Tamil Nadu is making a major contribution to India’s industrial growth, while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development initiatives.

The Neyveli project is a lignite based power plant designed for power generation capacity of 1000 MW with two units of 500 MW capacity each.

The prime minister also inaugurated virtually a 709 MW solar power project of NLCIL and over 4,000 tenements in Tiruppur, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, at an event attended by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project System.

Moreover, PM Modi laid the foundation stones for four-laning of NH45-A, Minor Port and Synthetic Athletic Track at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex etc. In Coimbatore, meanwhile, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹12,400 crore.

Speaking at the event here, he said the Government of India’s commitment to port-led development can be seen through the Sagarmala scheme.

“Tamil Nadu is making a major contribution to India’s industrial growth. One of the basic needs for the industry to grow is a continuous power supply. Today I am happy to dedicate to the nation two major power projects and lay the foundation for one more power project,” he said.

PM Modi called Coimbatore a city of industry and innovation. “Today we begin many development works that will benefit Coimbatore and entire Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The Prime Minister said Tamil Nadu has a glorious history of sea trade and port-led development.

“I am happy to launch various projects related to V. O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port, Tuticorin. We recall the efforts of great freedom fighters VOC. His vision for vibrant Indian shipping industry and maritime development inspire us greatly. The projects launched today will further strengthen cargo handling of the port. It will even support green port initiative. Apart from this, we will take further steps to make port into a big transhipment port in the east. Whenever ports are more efficient, it contributes to India being Atmanirbhar and a global hub for trade as well as logistics,” he said.

“The Government of India’s commitment to port-led development can be seen through the Sagarmala scheme. About 575 projects at a total cost of over Rs 6 lakh crores have been identified for implementation during the 2015-2035 period. These works cover ports modernisation, new port development, port connectivity enhancement and coastal community development,” he added.

Emphasising that development and care for the environment are closely linked, PM Modi said the VOC port has already installed 500 KW rooftop solar plant.

“It makes me happy that VOC Port has taken up grid-connected 5 MW ground based solar power plant at a cost of Rs 20 crores,” he said.