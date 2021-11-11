Tamil Nadu Rains: At least 14 Dead, Flight Arrivals Cancelled

At least 14 people were killed in Tamil Nadu due to the incessant rains across the state, reported news agency ANI.

Flight operations were also hampered due to the overnight downpour which led to heavy waterlogging in the capital city of Chennai.

The Chennai airport authorities announced suspension of arrivals from 1.15 pm to 6 pm due to severe rain and heavy crosswinds.

The Chennai airport authority in a twitter said that departures will continue as per the schedule.

“#Update | Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and severity of wind.

@AAI_Official,” it wrote in the tweet.

The daily commuters have faced problem as more than 100 trees have falled.

The popular Marina beach, which runs from near the Fort St George area in the north to the Foreshore Estate in the south, was flooded due to the continuous rain.

Reservoirs in Chembarambakkam, Redhills, Cholavaram, Poondi, and Veeranam reached their maximum capacity and water was discharged from them on Thursday morning, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, special teams from Pudukkottai, Salem, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur to South Chennai have been rushed to speed up the relief and rescue operations. According to the ANI report, around 150 personnel have come to Chennai for rescue operations.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain is caused by a depression in Bay of Bengal, which is moving towards Tamil Nadu. It will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross the region between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening.

