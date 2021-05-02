Top StoriesElection 2021National

Tamil Nadu Results 2021: DMK Takes Big Lead

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
138

Counting of votes for the single-phased Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections is underway amid tight Covid protocols.

Initial trends show that DMK+ is leading in 35 seats, while AIADMK+ is leading in 12 seats.

In the 234-seat House, a party will require at least 118 seats to win the election.

The state witnessed a 72.81 per cent voter turnout in the single-phase elections on April 6.

The AIADMK, which has been in power since 2011, is looking for another incumbency.

There are 3,372 tables across the state and about 6,213 rounds are estimated.

