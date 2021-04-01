Tamulpur BPF Candidate Quits Party, Likely To Join BJP

In a surprise move, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate from Tamulpur constituency, Rangja Khungur Basumatary has reportedly quit the party and is likely to join the BJP.

Basumatary had been missing since Wednesday morning with no contact whatsoever. Later in the evening, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted stating that Rangja Khungur Basumatary (Ram Das Basumatary) had met him personally and expressed his will to join BJP and “retire from the election”.

“Official candidate of BPF and so called congress led alliance from Tamulpur LAC, Sri Ram Das Basumatary met me a short while ago. He has express his desire to join BJP and retire from the election,” he tweeted.

Official candidate of BPF and so called congress led alliance from Tamulpur LAC, Sri Ram Das Basumatary met me a short while ago. He has express his desire to Join @BJP4India and retire from the election. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 31, 2021

However, Basumatary cannot officialy withdraw his candidature from the Tamulpur seat as the time limit for the same is over, but, due to his retirement, it is likely to make things easier for the UPPL candidate.

Tamulpur Assembly constituency will go to polls in the third phase of election on April 6.

While BJP did not field any candidate from the Tamulpur constituency, its alliance partner UPPL has fielded Lehu Ram Boro as it’s candidate from it.

The second phase of Assembly elections is currently underway in 39 constituencies across 13 districts.