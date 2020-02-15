Tanker crashes and explodes in Numaligarh

In a sensational incident, an oil tanker caught fire over the NH-39 on Friday night. The incident took place in Bahbari area in Numaligargh.

The tanker is believed to have caught fire after crashing into a roadside tree. The fire then spread to the fuel causing a huge explosion. The explosion sent flames soaring into the air. The authorities immediately shut down the highway as a precautionary measure but later reopened it.

However, no casualties were reported so far. Firefighters from Bokakhat, Golaghat and Numaligarh doused the fire after several hours.