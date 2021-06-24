Tapan Kumar Deka Appointed As Special Director Of IB

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Wednesday approved the promotion of 14 IPS including the appointment of Special Director, Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Kumar Deka, based on a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS who was the Additional Director has been appointed as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau on in situ basis temporarily for a tenure up to his superannuation on February 28 from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders.

Tapan Kumar Deka is a 1988 batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

“Appointment of Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), Addl. Director, IB as Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl. Director held by the officer for a tenure upto his superannuation on 28.02.2023 from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an official notification from the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions read.

Other IPS officers who were promoted as follows:

(i) Appointment of Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88), Addl. Director, IB as Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Additional Director held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(ii) Appointment of Manoj Kumar Lal, IPS (AGMUT: 88), Additional Director, IB as Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Additional Director held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(iii) Appointment of Amitabh Ranjan, IPS (TR:88), Addl. Director, IB as Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl. Director held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(iv) Appointment of NK Mishra, IPS (SK:88), Addl. Director, IB as Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl. Director held by the officer for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.01.2022 from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(v) Appointment of Satya Narayan Pradhan, IPS (JH:88) as Director General ( ADG level) NDRF as Director General (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Director General held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(vi) Appointment of Manmohan Singh, IPS (BH:88),Addl. Director, IB as Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), IB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Addl. Director held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(vii) Appointment of Atul Karwal, IPS (GJ:88), Director, SVPNPA (ADG level) as Director, SVPNPA (Level-16 in the pay matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.03.2024 or until further orders whichever is earlier, by restoring the post of Director, SVPNPA to the level of Director General.

(viii) Appointment of Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS (RJ:88), Addl. Director General, BSF to the post of Spl. Director General, BSF (Level-16 in the pay matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post against an existing vacancy for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.12.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(ix) Appointment of Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), Addl. Director General, CRPF to the post of Spl. Director General, CRPF (Level-16 in the pay matrix)) from the date of assumption of charge of the post against an existing vacancy for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.07.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(x) Appointment of Shri Zulfiquar Hasan, IPS (WB:88), Addl. Director General, CRPF to the post of Spl. Director General, CRPF (Level-16 in the pay matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post against an existing vacancy for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.10.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(xi) Appointment of Ram Phal Pawar, IPS (WB:88), Director (ADG level), NCRB as Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), NCRB on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of Director held by the officer for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.12.2021 from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

(xii) Appointment of SL Thaosen, IPS (MP: 88), ADG, BSF as Special Director General (Level 16 in the pay matrix), BSF on in situ basis by temporarily upgrading the post of ADG held by the officer for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Also, the Appointments Committee approved the proposal of DoPTIAV Division for appointment of Praveen Sinha, IPS (GJ:1988), Additional Director, CBI, as Special Director (Level-16 in the pay matrix), CBI for a tenure up to his superannuation on 30.04.2022 from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

