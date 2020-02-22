Tarani Kanta Barman, Photography Titan, Dies At 80

The Sports Journalists’ fraternity in Assam has mourned the death of Tarani Kanta Barman, a noted photographer of Assam.

Known for his award-winning photography which became the face of Assam sports, Barman breathed his last on Saturday evening at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 80.

Today hundreds of young photographers are shooting images who were either trained or inspired by Barman.

Assam’s Photojournalist Association (APA) deeply mourns the demise of Tarinikanta Barman, a veteran sports photographer of Assam. His photographic work as a documentary sports photographer covering different sports events actually created the visual history of Assam’s sports which is a landmark in northeast India’s sports photography as well.